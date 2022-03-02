Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) went down by -7.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s stock price has collected -11.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ :MLCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MLCO is at 1.74.

The average price from analysts is $13.65, which is $4.62 above the current price. MLCO currently public float of 455.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLCO was 3.75M shares.

MLCO’s Market Performance

MLCO stocks went down by -11.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.83% and a quarterly performance of -8.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.92% for MLCO stocks with a simple moving average of -25.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MLCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MLCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLCO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MLCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 16th, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MLCO, setting the target price at $16.90 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

MLCO Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -12.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited saw -8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Equity return is now at value -110.00, with -9.60 for asset returns.