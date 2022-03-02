Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) went down by -2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.19. The company’s stock price has collected -7.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/22 that Contamination at Maker of Flash-Memory Chips Poses Risk to Global Supply Chain

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ :WDC) Right Now?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WDC is at 1.56.

WDC currently public float of 311.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDC was 4.15M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC stocks went down by -7.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.82% and a quarterly performance of -16.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Western Digital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.20% for WDC stocks with a simple moving average of -19.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $75 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDC reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for WDC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 29th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to WDC, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

WDC Trading at -15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.22. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Sivaram Srinivasan, who sale 11,380 shares at the price of $53.37 back on Feb 15. After this action, Sivaram Srinivasan now owns 254,507 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $607,385 using the latest closing price.

Price Paula A, the Director of Western Digital Corporation, sale 4,150 shares at $51.82 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Price Paula A is holding 7,545 shares at $215,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 7.70 for asset returns.