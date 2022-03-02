Lear Corporation (LEA) Just Got Our Attention

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) went down by -8.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $204.91. The company’s stock price has collected -12.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corporation (NYSE :LEA) Right Now?

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEA is at 1.51.

LEA currently public float of 59.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEA was 556.19K shares.

LEA’s Market Performance

LEA stocks went down by -12.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.07% and a quarterly performance of -14.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for Lear Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.36% for LEA stocks with a simple moving average of -16.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LEA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LEA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $175 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEA reach a price target of $195, previously predicting the price at $191. The rating they have provided for LEA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LEA, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

LEA Trading at -17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA fell by -12.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.97. In addition, Lear Corporation saw -21.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from VIdershain Marianne, who sale 170 shares at the price of $179.01 back on Nov 10. After this action, VIdershain Marianne now owns 0 shares of Lear Corporation, valued at $30,432 using the latest closing price.

FOSTER JONATHAN F, the Director of Lear Corporation, sale 2,700 shares at $187.82 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that FOSTER JONATHAN F is holding 6,926 shares at $507,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+7.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corporation stands at +1.94. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.