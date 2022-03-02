Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) went down by -1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s stock price has collected -0.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/11/22 that There’s a smart way to invest in the clean-energy transition right now (and not just EVs, solar and wind)

Is It Worth Investing in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE :ST) Right Now?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ST is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.00, which is $10.06 above the current price. ST currently public float of 156.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ST was 1.05M shares.

ST’s Market Performance

ST stocks went down by -0.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.94% and a quarterly performance of -1.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Sensata Technologies Holding plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.59% for ST stocks with a simple moving average of -2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $68 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ST reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for ST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to ST, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

ST Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.14. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding plc saw -7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from Nargolwala Vineet A, who sale 12,300 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jan 04. After this action, Nargolwala Vineet A now owns 68,613 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, valued at $799,505 using the latest closing price.

COTE JEFFREY J, the CEO and President of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, sale 94,956 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that COTE JEFFREY J is holding 259,068 shares at $6,172,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.19 for the present operating margin

+29.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stands at +9.54. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.68.