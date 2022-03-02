Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Enerplus Corporation (ERF)?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went up by 3.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.81. The company’s stock price has collected 14.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.73.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

ERF currently public float of 238.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 2.65M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went up by 14.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.69% and a quarterly performance of 33.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 173.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.59% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of 55.37% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at 17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.81% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +14.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 24.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Equity return is now at value 38.80, with 10.30 for asset returns.