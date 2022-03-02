Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) went down by -3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $236.86. The company’s stock price has collected 0.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/22 that Honeywell Earnings Are Fine but Guidance Is the Problem

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ :HON) Right Now?

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HON is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Honeywell International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $224.50, which is $38.21 above the current price. HON currently public float of 685.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HON was 3.64M shares.

HON’s Market Performance

HON stocks went up by 0.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.10% and a quarterly performance of -11.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Honeywell International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.80% for HON stocks with a simple moving average of -15.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $230 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HON reach a price target of $237, previously predicting the price at $229. The rating they have provided for HON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to HON, setting the target price at $226 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

HON Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.82. In addition, Honeywell International Inc. saw -11.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Adamczyk Darius, who sale 28,571 shares at the price of $231.97 back on Aug 30. After this action, Adamczyk Darius now owns 143,886 shares of Honeywell International Inc., valued at $6,627,615 using the latest closing price.

Dallara Que, the President & CEO, HCE of Honeywell International Inc., sale 10,759 shares at $231.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Dallara Que is holding 3,495 shares at $2,488,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.61 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc. stands at +16.12. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 8.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.