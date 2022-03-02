Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SVF Investment Corp. (SVFAU)

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAU) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.87. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ :SVFAU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SVF Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SVFAU currently public float of 57.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVFAU was 30.93K shares.

SVFAU’s Market Performance

SVFAU stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of -5.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.40% for SVF Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.32% for SVFAU stocks with a simple moving average of -2.33% for the last 200 days.

SVFAU Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVFAU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVFAU fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, SVF Investment Corp. saw -3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.