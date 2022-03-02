Here’s Our Rant About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s stock price has collected 7.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE :CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNQ is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $57.16, which is -$6.94 below the current price. CNQ currently public float of 1.15B and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNQ was 3.50M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ stocks went up by 7.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.00% and a quarterly performance of 33.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.13% for CNQ stocks with a simple moving average of 40.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CNQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $54 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNQ reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for CNQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

CNQ Trading at 14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +7.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.01. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 32.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.63 for the present operating margin

-0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at -2.58. The total capital return value is set at -0.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.80. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 71.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 30.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.