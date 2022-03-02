Here’s Our Rant About BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went down by -5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.55. The company’s stock price has collected -8.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/12/21 that The EV Future Is Nearly Here. This Auto Components Giant Is Ready.

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE :BWA) Right Now?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.42.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

BWA currently public float of 238.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWA was 1.83M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA stocks went down by -8.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.98% and a quarterly performance of -13.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for BorgWarner Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.90% for BWA stocks with a simple moving average of -16.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $47 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

BWA Trading at -13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -11.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.33. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw -13.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Demmerle Stefan, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Demmerle Stefan now owns 118,977 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $147,000 using the latest closing price.

Demmerle Stefan, the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $46.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Demmerle Stefan is holding 121,977 shares at $281,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.34 for the present operating margin

+19.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +3.62. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.