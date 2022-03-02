Here’s How Your Trade Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Aggressively Right Now

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) went up by 9.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.32. The company’s stock price has collected 19.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ :PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.06 x from its present earnings ratio.

PGNY currently public float of 74.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGNY was 776.80K shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stocks went up by 19.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.15% and a quarterly performance of -15.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Progyny Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.51% for PGNY stocks with a simple moving average of -19.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $60 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to PGNY, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

PGNY Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +19.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.14. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw -14.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Payson Norman, the Director of Progyny Inc., sale 8,330 shares at $35.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Payson Norman is holding 355,746 shares at $293,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Equity return is now at value 45.90, with 29.90 for asset returns.