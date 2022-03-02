Here’s How Your Trade Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Aggressively Right Now

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) went up by 5.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock price has collected -0.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ :BHAT) Right Now?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.57 x from its present earnings ratio.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

BHAT currently public float of 32.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHAT was 794.32K shares.

BHAT’s Market Performance

BHAT stocks went down by -0.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.17% and a quarterly performance of -41.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.79% for BHAT stocks with a simple moving average of -46.78% for the last 200 days.

BHAT Trading at -13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3408. In addition, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. saw -28.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAT

Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 8.70 for asset returns.