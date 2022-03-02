Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) went down by -2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s stock price has collected 0.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE :HBI) Right Now?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBI is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.17, which is $4.54 above the current price. HBI currently public float of 344.83M and currently shorts hold a 8.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBI was 5.68M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI stocks went up by 0.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.21% and a quarterly performance of -8.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for Hanesbrands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.51% for HBI stocks with a simple moving average of -15.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HBI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

HBI Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -6.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.50. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw -10.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Bratspies Stephen B, who purchase 34,292 shares at the price of $14.63 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bratspies Stephen B now owns 93,754 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $501,569 using the latest closing price.

BEEBE CHERYL K, the Director of Hanesbrands Inc., purchase 6,250 shares at $15.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that BEEBE CHERYL K is holding 20,765 shares at $97,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.67 for the present operating margin

+39.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc. stands at +7.66. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.