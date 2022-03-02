Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Just Got Our Attention

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) went up by 11.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s stock price has collected 17.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ :GMDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GMDA is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Gamida Cell Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $11.25 above the current price. GMDA currently public float of 42.28M and currently shorts hold a 6.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GMDA was 994.41K shares.

GMDA’s Market Performance

GMDA stocks went up by 17.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.99% and a quarterly performance of 38.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.99% for Gamida Cell Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.04% for GMDA stocks with a simple moving average of -12.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMDA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GMDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMDA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to GMDA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

GMDA Trading at 28.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.53%, as shares surge +12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA rose by +17.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd. saw 47.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

The total capital return value is set at -85.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.54. Equity return is now at value -124.70, with -51.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.42. Total debt to assets is 5.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.