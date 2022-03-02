Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.37. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/02/22 that Versace’s Parent Capri Gave an Upbeat Outlook. The Stock Is Climbing.

Is It Worth Investing in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE :CPRI) Right Now?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRI is at 2.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Capri Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.45, which is $18.29 above the current price. CPRI currently public float of 144.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRI was 1.88M shares.

CPRI’s Market Performance

CPRI stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.47% and a quarterly performance of 10.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Capri Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.66% for CPRI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRI stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for CPRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPRI in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $93 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPRI reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for CPRI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CPRI, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

CPRI Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRI fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.23. In addition, Capri Holdings Limited saw 2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRI starting from Edwards Thomas Jr., who sale 12,091 shares at the price of $66.91 back on Feb 23. After this action, Edwards Thomas Jr. now owns 79,960 shares of Capri Holdings Limited, valued at $809,028 using the latest closing price.

IDOL JOHN D, the Chairman & CEO of Capri Holdings Limited, sale 31,404 shares at $69.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that IDOL JOHN D is holding 933,268 shares at $2,174,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.74 for the present operating margin

+58.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capri Holdings Limited stands at -1.53. The total capital return value is set at 5.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.13. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI), the company’s capital structure generated 159.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.49. Total debt to assets is 46.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.