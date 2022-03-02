Can IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Remain Competitive?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) went up by 11.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.80. The company’s stock price has collected -1.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX :ITP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITP is at 0.33.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

ITP currently public float of 93.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITP was 921.51K shares.

ITP’s Market Performance

ITP stocks went down by -1.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.69% and a quarterly performance of -42.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.13% for IT Tech Packaging Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.94% for ITP stocks with a simple moving average of -42.79% for the last 200 days.

ITP Trading at -3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP rose by +17.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2006. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc. saw -20.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITP

Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -2.10 for asset returns.