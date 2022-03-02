Buy or Sell Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) went up by 4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.50. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/21 that Gold Miners Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake to Merge. Both Stocks Fall.

Is It Worth Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE :AEM) Right Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEM is at 0.79.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

AEM currently public float of 243.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEM was 2.81M shares.

AEM’s Market Performance

AEM stocks went down by -1.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.22% and a quarterly performance of 4.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for AEM stocks with a simple moving average of -7.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEM

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEM reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for AEM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2022.

AEM Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEM fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.03. In addition, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited saw -0.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEM

Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.