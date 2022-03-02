Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -7.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.90. The company’s stock price has collected -13.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/20 that Big Hotel Owners Could Gain From a Government-Orchestrated Debt Relief

Is It Worth Investing in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE :AHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHT is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.50, which is $13.54 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of AHT was 1.50M shares.

AHT’s Market Performance

AHT stocks went down by -13.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.48% and a quarterly performance of -28.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.08% for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.81% for AHT stocks with a simple moving average of -57.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHT reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for AHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2020.

AHT Trading at -14.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.75%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT fell by -13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. saw -17.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHT starting from Ansell Benjamin J MD, who sale 43 shares at the price of $14.72 back on Nov 08. After this action, Ansell Benjamin J MD now owns 110 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., valued at $633 using the latest closing price.

Ansell Benjamin J MD, the Director of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., sale 123 shares at $14.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Ansell Benjamin J MD is holding 20,620 shares at $1,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.92 for the present operating margin

-7.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stands at -33.15. Equity return is now at value 228.00, with -9.40 for asset returns.