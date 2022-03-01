Why GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went down by -39.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.05. The company’s stock price has collected 8.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 4 hours ago that GoodRx Stock Plunges to a Record Low. Earnings and Guidance Missed.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.67, which is $23.83 above the current price. GDRX currently public float of 74.82M and currently shorts hold a 19.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 1.69M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GDRX stocks went up by 8.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.44% and a quarterly performance of -25.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for GoodRx Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.57% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -53.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $33 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to GDRX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

GDRX Trading at -40.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -32.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -35.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.70. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -16.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from Idea Men, LLC, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $33.05 back on Jan 03. After this action, Idea Men, LLC now owns 0 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc., valued at $85,927 using the latest closing price.

Slutsky Andrew, the President, Consumer of GoodRx Holdings Inc., sale 35,829 shares at $32.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Slutsky Andrew is holding 2,884,529 shares at $1,160,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+91.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at -53.32. The total capital return value is set at -30.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.46. Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -18.30 for asset returns.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 99.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.77. Total debt to assets is 47.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.24.