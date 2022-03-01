Wall Street Pummels Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) After Recent Earnings Report

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.92. The company’s stock price has collected 0.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/21 that Ericsson Paying $6.2 Billion to Buy Vonage

Is It Worth Investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :VG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VG is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $0.08 above the current price. VG currently public float of 250.56M and currently shorts hold a 13.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VG was 5.17M shares.

VG’s Market Performance

VG stocks went up by 0.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.35% and a quarterly performance of -1.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.58% for Vonage Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.42% for VG stocks with a simple moving average of 20.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on November 26th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VG reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for VG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 05th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to VG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

VG Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VG rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.59. In addition, Vonage Holdings Corp. saw -2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VG starting from Citron Jeffrey A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $20.87 back on Feb 10. After this action, Citron Jeffrey A now owns 300,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp., valued at $521,750 using the latest closing price.

Citron Jeffrey A, the Director of Vonage Holdings Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $20.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Citron Jeffrey A is holding 325,000 shares at $520,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vonage Holdings Corp. stands at -2.90. The total capital return value is set at -0.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.22. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), the company’s capital structure generated 91.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.66. Total debt to assets is 39.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.