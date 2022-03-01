United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) went up by 14.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.73. The company’s stock price has collected 7.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX :UAMY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAMY is at 0.88.

The average price from analysts is $0.60. UAMY currently public float of 97.28M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAMY was 620.37K shares.

UAMY’s Market Performance

UAMY stocks went up by 7.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.90% and a quarterly performance of -27.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.92% for United States Antimony Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.12% for UAMY stocks with a simple moving average of -36.71% for the last 200 days.

UAMY Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAMY rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4320. In addition, United States Antimony Corporation saw -2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAMY starting from Gustavsen John C., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Apr 16. After this action, Gustavsen John C. now owns 36,200 shares of United States Antimony Corporation, valued at $27,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAMY

Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -6.30 for asset returns.