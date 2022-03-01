Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) went up by 10.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.36. The company’s stock price has collected 26.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE :NOVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Sunnova Energy International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.59, which is $22.97 above the current price. NOVA currently public float of 99.76M and currently shorts hold a 14.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOVA was 2.92M shares.

NOVA’s Market Performance

NOVA stocks went up by 26.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.59% and a quarterly performance of -44.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for Sunnova Energy International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.12% for NOVA stocks with a simple moving average of -37.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $32 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to NOVA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

NOVA Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.98%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA rose by +26.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -27.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Mohamed Akbar, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $26.13 back on Dec 28. After this action, Mohamed Akbar now owns 45,386 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $522,600 using the latest closing price.

Hultberg Kelsey, the See Remarks of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 910 shares at $44.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Hultberg Kelsey is holding 9,602 shares at $40,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.47 for the present operating margin

+45.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -57.14. Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.