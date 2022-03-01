Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) went up by 16.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.38. The company’s stock price has collected 8.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ :EVGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVGN is at 1.33.

EVGN currently public float of 38.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVGN was 324.57K shares.

EVGN’s Market Performance

EVGN stocks went up by 8.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.78% and a quarterly performance of -35.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for Evogene Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.80% for EVGN stocks with a simple moving average of -48.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVGN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EVGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVGN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

EVGN Trading at -11.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2775. In addition, Evogene Ltd. saw -20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -34.00 for asset returns.