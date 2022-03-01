Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Air Lease Corporation (AL)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) went down by -7.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.96. The company’s stock price has collected -7.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE :AL) Right Now?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AL is at 1.90.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AL currently public float of 107.01M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AL was 1.21M shares.

AL’s Market Performance

AL stocks went down by -7.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.47% and a quarterly performance of 1.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Air Lease Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.47% for AL stocks with a simple moving average of -2.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $51 based on the research report published on February 18th of the previous year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AL reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for AL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 09th, 2019.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AL, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

AL Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AL fell by -7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.09. In addition, Air Lease Corporation saw -5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AL starting from Clark Yvette Hollingsworth, who purchase 6,700 shares at the price of $45.24 back on Feb 23. After this action, Clark Yvette Hollingsworth now owns 10,636 shares of Air Lease Corporation, valued at $303,130 using the latest closing price.

Khatibi Alex A, the EVP of Air Lease Corporation, sale 13,600 shares at $45.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Khatibi Alex A is holding 102,141 shares at $615,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Air Lease Corporation stands at +20.91. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.