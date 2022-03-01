Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PetIQ Inc. (PETQ)

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) went down by -4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.00. The company’s stock price has collected 9.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ :PETQ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETQ is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for PetIQ Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.20, which is $13.16 above the current price. PETQ currently public float of 28.82M and currently shorts hold a 8.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETQ was 326.53K shares.

PETQ’s Market Performance

PETQ stocks went up by 9.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.66% and a quarterly performance of -6.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for PetIQ Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.89% for PETQ stocks with a simple moving average of -28.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETQ stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for PETQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETQ in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $30 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PETQ reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for PETQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to PETQ, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

PETQ Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETQ rose by +9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.30. In addition, PetIQ Inc. saw -12.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETQ starting from SHOLTIS SUSAN, who purchase 4,750 shares at the price of $20.85 back on Dec 17. After this action, SHOLTIS SUSAN now owns 9,050 shares of PetIQ Inc., valued at $99,038 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael A, the EVP – Products of PetIQ Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $21.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Smith Michael A is holding 14,000 shares at $214,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.14 for the present operating margin

+17.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetIQ Inc. stands at -9.93. The total capital return value is set at 2.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.00. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on PetIQ Inc. (PETQ), the company’s capital structure generated 147.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.64. Total debt to assets is 50.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.