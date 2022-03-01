Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)?

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) went down by -45.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $725.40. The company’s stock price has collected -53.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that EPAM Systems Withdraws Forecasts. It Makes Software in Ukraine.

Is It Worth Investing in EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE :EPAM) Right Now?

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPAM is at 1.62.

EPAM currently public float of 54.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPAM was 867.18K shares.

EPAM’s Market Performance

EPAM stocks went down by -53.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.07% and a quarterly performance of -65.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.00% for EPAM Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -53.31% for EPAM stocks with a simple moving average of -63.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EPAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPAM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $410 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EPAM, setting the target price at $670 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

EPAM Trading at -60.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.85%, as shares sank -53.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM fell by -53.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $432.77. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc. saw -68.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Shnayder Boris, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $637.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Shnayder Boris now owns 6,204 shares of EPAM Systems Inc., valued at $796,875 using the latest closing price.

Dobkin Arkadiy, the CEO, President, Chairman of EPAM Systems Inc., sale 4,959 shares at $682.89 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Dobkin Arkadiy is holding 1,251,808 shares at $3,386,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 13.60 for asset returns.