IntriCon Corporation (IIN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) went up by 37.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.16. The company’s stock price has collected 46.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ :IIN) Right Now?

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 236.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IIN is at 1.17.

IIN currently public float of 8.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IIN was 29.49K shares.

IIN’s Market Performance

IIN stocks went up by 46.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 74.67% and a quarterly performance of 33.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for IntriCon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 47.54% for IIN stocks with a simple moving average of 24.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIN stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for IIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IIN in the upcoming period, according to Dougherty & Company is $34 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2019.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IIN reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for IIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 20th, 2019.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to IIN, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

IIN Trading at 52.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +68.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIN rose by +46.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.71. In addition, IntriCon Corporation saw 47.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIN starting from Geraci Michael, who sale 5,345 shares at the price of $21.64 back on Jul 12. After this action, Geraci Michael now owns 35,417 shares of IntriCon Corporation, valued at $115,691 using the latest closing price.

Geraci Michael, the VP Sales & Marketing of IntriCon Corporation, sale 6,890 shares at $20.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Geraci Michael is holding 40,513 shares at $140,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIN

Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.