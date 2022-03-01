Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) went down by -3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s stock price has collected -9.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/21 that Philip Morris Beats Profit Estimates but Warns Chip Shortage Impacting IQOS Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE :PM) Right Now?

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PM is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Philip Morris International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $115.47, which is $12.95 above the current price. PM currently public float of 1.55B and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PM was 6.17M shares.

PM’s Market Performance

PM stocks went down by -9.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.15% and a quarterly performance of 13.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for Philip Morris International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.86% for PM stocks with a simple moving average of 2.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $105 based on the research report published on April 09th of the previous year 2021.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PM reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for PM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

PM Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PM fell by -9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.11. In addition, Philip Morris International Inc. saw 6.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PM starting from De Wilde Frederic, who sale 29,941 shares at the price of $108.49 back on Feb 22. After this action, De Wilde Frederic now owns 178,160 shares of Philip Morris International Inc., valued at $3,248,338 using the latest closing price.

Barth Werner, the Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of Philip Morris International Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $111.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Barth Werner is holding 75,178 shares at $1,340,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.38 for the present operating margin

+67.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Philip Morris International Inc. stands at +28.98. Equity return is now at value -83.90, with 22.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.