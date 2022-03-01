Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Alfi Inc. (ALF)

Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) went up by 16.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s stock price has collected 56.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alfi Inc. (NASDAQ :ALF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Alfi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.54. ALF currently public float of 8.21M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALF was 346.80K shares.

ALF’s Market Performance

ALF stocks went up by 56.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.45% and a quarterly performance of -41.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.62% for Alfi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.28% for ALF stocks with a simple moving average of -58.39% for the last 200 days.

ALF Trading at 22.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.91%, as shares surge +42.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALF rose by +56.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.71. In addition, Alfi Inc. saw 4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALF

The total capital return value is set at -67.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -176.04. Equity return is now at value -232.20, with -98.80 for asset returns.

Based on Alfi Inc. (ALF), the company’s capital structure generated 448.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.