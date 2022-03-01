Here’s Our Rant About Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN)

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) went up by 10.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.32. The company’s stock price has collected 9.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :GDEN) Right Now?

Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GDEN is at 2.62.

The average price from analysts is $68.67, which is $12.07 above the current price. GDEN currently public float of 18.80M and currently shorts hold a 6.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDEN was 205.55K shares.

GDEN’s Market Performance

GDEN stocks went up by 9.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.60% and a quarterly performance of 16.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Golden Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.34% for GDEN stocks with a simple moving average of 20.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDEN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GDEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDEN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDEN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for GDEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GDEN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

GDEN Trading at 17.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares surge +25.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDEN rose by +9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.81. In addition, Golden Entertainment Inc. saw 12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDEN starting from SARTINI BLAKE L, who sale 600,000 shares at the price of $46.30 back on Feb 24. After this action, SARTINI BLAKE L now owns 5,322,887 shares of Golden Entertainment Inc., valued at $27,780,000 using the latest closing price.

Sartini Blake L II, the SVP of Distributed Gaming of Golden Entertainment Inc., sale 11,632 shares at $51.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Sartini Blake L II is holding 98,296 shares at $597,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDEN

Equity return is now at value 38.60, with 5.40 for asset returns.