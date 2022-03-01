FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) went up by 9.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.46. The company’s stock price has collected 22.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :FTCI) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $7.81, which is $3.1 above the current price. FTCI currently public float of 26.59M and currently shorts hold a 8.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTCI was 1.04M shares.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI stocks went up by 22.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.75% and a quarterly performance of -46.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for FTC Solar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.54% for FTCI stocks with a simple moving average of -45.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FTCI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

FTCI Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares surge +25.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +22.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.99. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -37.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Mortazavi Ali, who sale 42,893 shares at the price of $4.06 back on Feb 16. After this action, Mortazavi Ali now owns 653,449 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $174,146 using the latest closing price.

Springer David, the Director of FTC Solar Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $3.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that Springer David is holding 7,446,494 shares at $573,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.03 for the present operating margin

+1.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -8.50. The total capital return value is set at -365.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -397.85.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.58.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.92 and the total asset turnover is 3.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.