Buy or Sell RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) went up by 12.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.64. The company’s stock price has collected 28.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ :RADA) Right Now?

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RADA is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.25, which is $3.71 above the current price. RADA currently public float of 43.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RADA was 438.29K shares.

RADA’s Market Performance

RADA stocks went up by 28.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.13% and a quarterly performance of 32.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.38% for RADA stocks with a simple moving average of 21.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RADA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RADA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RADA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $17 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RADA reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for RADA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to RADA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

RADA Trading at 34.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RADA rose by +28.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. saw 38.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.37 for the present operating margin

+40.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stands at +21.39. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.