Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) went up by 35.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.54. The company’s stock price has collected 29.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ATXI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATXI is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. ATXI currently public float of 8.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATXI was 678.16K shares.

ATXI’s Market Performance

ATXI stocks went up by 29.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.53% and a quarterly performance of -69.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.21% for Avenue Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.85% for ATXI stocks with a simple moving average of -80.99% for the last 200 days.

ATXI Trading at -54.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.40%, as shares sank -50.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXI rose by +29.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5294. In addition, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. saw -62.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATXI starting from Vazzano Joseph Walter, who sale 7,160 shares at the price of $1.62 back on Sep 15. After this action, Vazzano Joseph Walter now owns 65,252 shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,599 using the latest closing price.

Herskowitz Neil, the Director of Avenue Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $3.99 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Herskowitz Neil is holding 134,724 shares at $9,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXI

The total capital return value is set at -113.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.48. Equity return is now at value -353.20, with -215.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.