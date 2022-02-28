We Analyzed the Future Direction of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO), Here is What We Found

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) went up by 13.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.84. The company’s stock price has collected 10.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE :AGO) Right Now?

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGO is at 1.11.

AGO currently public float of 66.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGO was 454.16K shares.

AGO’s Market Performance

AGO stocks went up by 10.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.69% and a quarterly performance of 19.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Assured Guaranty Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.33% for AGO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $47 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2017.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to AGO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

AGO Trading at 19.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +24.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGO rose by +10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.79. In addition, Assured Guaranty Ltd. saw 26.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGO starting from BUHL G LAWRENCE, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $54.21 back on Nov 09. After this action, BUHL G LAWRENCE now owns 48,404 shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd., valued at $1,084,200 using the latest closing price.

Brewer Russell B. II, the Chief Surveillance Officer of Assured Guaranty Ltd., sale 1,141 shares at $47.00 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Brewer Russell B. II is holding 217,447 shares at $53,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Assured Guaranty Ltd. stands at +36.86. The total capital return value is set at 4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94.

Based on Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.47. Total debt to assets is 18.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.