Wall Street Pummels Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) After Recent Earnings Report

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) went up by 3.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.47. The company’s stock price has collected 154.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX :INDO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$3.98 below the current price. INDO currently public float of 1.57M and currently shorts hold a 9.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INDO was 4.81M shares.

INDO’s Market Performance

INDO stocks went up by 154.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 327.86% and a quarterly performance of 225.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 40.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 35.56% for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 128.78% for INDO stocks with a simple moving average of 160.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDO stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for INDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INDO in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2021.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for INDO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2020.

INDO Trading at 203.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.27%, as shares surge +103.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +306.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDO rose by +154.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited saw 327.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-367.01 for the present operating margin

-37.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stands at -350.96. The total capital return value is set at -43.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.07. Equity return is now at value -47.50, with -36.80 for asset returns.

Based on Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO), the company’s capital structure generated 16.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.81. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.15.