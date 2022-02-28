Wall Street Pummels DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) After Recent Earnings Report

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) went down by -0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s stock price has collected -3.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/30/21 that DiDi Posts $4.7 Billion Loss Amid China Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE :DIDI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for DiDi Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.97, which is $5.01 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of DIDI was 23.77M shares.

DIDI’s Market Performance

DIDI stocks went down by -3.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.49% and a quarterly performance of -49.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for DiDi Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.37% for DIDI stocks with a simple moving average of -46.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DIDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DIDI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for DIDI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DIDI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $6.20 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2022.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DIDI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DIDI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

DIDI Trading at -12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DIDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares surge +4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DIDI fell by -3.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, DiDi Global Inc. saw -17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DIDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.73 for the present operating margin

+7.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for DiDi Global Inc. stands at -7.42. The total capital return value is set at -10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.28.

The receivables turnover for the company is 19.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.