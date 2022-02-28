Vicor Corporation (VICR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) went down by -25.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.76. The company’s stock price has collected -24.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ :VICR) Right Now?

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VICR is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Vicor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.67, which is $61.69 above the current price. VICR currently public float of 22.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VICR was 327.78K shares.

VICR’s Market Performance

VICR stocks went down by -24.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.53% and a quarterly performance of -50.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.49% for Vicor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.39% for VICR stocks with a simple moving average of -36.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICR stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for VICR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICR in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $84 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for VICR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VICR, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

VICR Trading at -29.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares sank -9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICR fell by -24.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.22. In addition, Vicor Corporation saw -40.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICR starting from CRILLY SEAN, who sale 8,851 shares at the price of $118.87 back on Dec 13. After this action, CRILLY SEAN now owns 3,081 shares of Vicor Corporation, valued at $1,052,147 using the latest closing price.

D’Amico Andrew, the Director of Vicor Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $151.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that D’Amico Andrew is holding 0 shares at $302,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.47 for the present operating margin

+49.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicor Corporation stands at +15.76. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.27.