The Mosaic Company (MOS) Just Got Our Attention

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went up by 9.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.11. The company’s stock price has collected 7.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE :MOS) Right Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOS is at 1.61.

Today, the average trading volume of MOS was 5.37M shares.

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS stocks went up by 7.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.23% and a quarterly performance of 36.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.23% for The Mosaic Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.19% for MOS stocks with a simple moving average of 36.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $50 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to MOS, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

MOS Trading at 19.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares surge +25.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.65. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw 26.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Isaacson Mark J., who sale 40,094 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Feb 08. After this action, Isaacson Mark J. now owns 38,143 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $1,804,230 using the latest closing price.

Vale S.A., the of The Mosaic Company, sale 34,176,574 shares at $36.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Vale S.A. is holding 0 shares at $1,259,064,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+25.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +13.20. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.