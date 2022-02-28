The Chart for Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) went down by -6.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.11. The company’s stock price has collected -61.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/22 that Palo Alto Networks, Overstock, Clover Health, Lowe’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ :YNDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YNDX is at 1.58.

YNDX currently public float of 314.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YNDX was 4.48M shares.

YNDX’s Market Performance

YNDX stocks went down by -61.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -55.03% and a quarterly performance of -74.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for Yandex N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -58.06% for YNDX stocks with a simple moving average of -72.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YNDX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for YNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YNDX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $77 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YNDX reach a price target of $111, previously predicting the price at $77.50. The rating they have provided for YNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to YNDX, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

YNDX Trading at -63.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.56%, as shares sank -56.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YNDX fell by -61.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.96. In addition, Yandex N.V. saw -68.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YNDX

Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -2.70 for asset returns.