Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) went down by -13.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.33. The company’s stock price has collected -15.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MasTec Inc. (NYSE :MTZ) Right Now?

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTZ is at 1.13.

The average price from analysts is $123.58, which is $44.53 above the current price. MTZ currently public float of 56.04M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTZ was 525.79K shares.

MTZ’s Market Performance

MTZ stocks went down by -15.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.60% and a quarterly performance of -21.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for MasTec Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.60% for MTZ stocks with a simple moving average of -17.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $120 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTZ reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for MTZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTZ, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

MTZ Trading at -12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ fell by -15.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.19. In addition, MasTec Inc. saw -14.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTZ starting from Campbell C Robert, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.14 back on May 17. After this action, Campbell C Robert now owns 49,827 shares of MasTec Inc., valued at $360,429 using the latest closing price.

Csiszar Ernst N, the Director of MasTec Inc., sale 1,564 shares at $91.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Csiszar Ernst N is holding 25,000 shares at $142,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasTec Inc. stands at +4.14. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.