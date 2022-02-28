Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CSP Inc. (CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) went up by 23.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.94. The company’s stock price has collected 10.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ :CSPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSPI is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CSP Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CSPI currently public float of 3.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSPI was 10.55K shares.

CSPI’s Market Performance

CSPI stocks went up by 10.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.95% and a quarterly performance of 1.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for CSP Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.18% for CSPI stocks with a simple moving average of -4.16% for the last 200 days.

CSPI Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSPI rose by +10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, CSP Inc. saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSPI starting from NERGES JOSEPH R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $7.96 back on Feb 09. After this action, NERGES JOSEPH R now owns 449,852 shares of CSP Inc., valued at $7,955 using the latest closing price.

NERGES JOSEPH R, the 10% Owner of CSP Inc., purchase 900 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that NERGES JOSEPH R is holding 448,852 shares at $7,683 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.77 for the present operating margin

+32.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSP Inc. stands at +0.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.