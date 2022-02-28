Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s stock price has collected 0.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ :DKNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for DraftKings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.80, which is $16.54 above the current price. DKNG currently public float of 378.27M and currently shorts hold a 11.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DKNG was 24.59M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG stocks went up by 0.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.20% and a quarterly performance of -37.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.34% for DraftKings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.90% for DKNG stocks with a simple moving average of -47.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $19 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DKNG, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

DKNG Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares surge +14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw -19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Dodge R Stanton, who sale 191,501 shares at the price of $19.77 back on Feb 24. After this action, Dodge R Stanton now owns 319,876 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $3,785,121 using the latest closing price.

SLOAN HARRY, the Director of DraftKings Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $20.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that SLOAN HARRY is holding 103,035 shares at $802,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.62 for the present operating margin

+38.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -117.53. Equity return is now at value -75.90, with -35.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.