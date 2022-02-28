Is a Correction Looming Ahead for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) went up by 5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s stock price has collected 5.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that PayPal and Venmo Are Changing How They Charge for Crypto Trades

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PYPL) Right Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 32 analysts out of 49 who provided ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $183.93, which is $72.04 above the current price. PYPL currently public float of 1.15B and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYPL was 19.72M shares.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PYPL stocks went up by 5.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.33% and a quarterly performance of -41.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for PayPal Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.57% for PYPL stocks with a simple moving average of -52.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYPL stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for PYPL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PYPL in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $140 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to PYPL, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

PYPL Trading at -30.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -29.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.10. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw -41.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from Yeary Frank D, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $103.96 back on Feb 18. After this action, Yeary Frank D now owns 4,500 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $467,834 using the latest closing price.

DORMAN DAVID W, the Director of PayPal Holdings Inc., purchase 8,400 shares at $119.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that DORMAN DAVID W is holding 53,880 shares at $1,002,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.66 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +16.31. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.