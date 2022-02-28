Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Meta Platforms Inc. (FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) went up by 1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s stock price has collected 1.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Twitter service partly restricted in Russia; state-controlled YouTube blocked

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ :FB) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FB is at 1.42.

The average price from analysts is $324.71, which is $124.76 above the current price. FB currently public float of 2.30B and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FB was 31.91M shares.

FB’s Market Performance

FB stocks went up by 1.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.56% and a quarterly performance of -38.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for Meta Platforms Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.82% for FB stocks with a simple moving average of -36.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FB stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for FB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for FB in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $225 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

China Renaissance, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FB reach a price target of $280, previously predicting the price at $415. The rating they have provided for FB stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

FB Trading at -28.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -28.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FB rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.21. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw -37.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FB starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 330 shares at the price of $202.23 back on Feb 22. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 17,404 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $66,736 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Susan J.S., the Chief Accounting Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 2,272 shares at $214.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Taylor Susan J.S. is holding 1,158 shares at $486,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FB

Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 23.50 for asset returns.