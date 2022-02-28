Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) went up by 50.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.00. The company’s stock price has collected -40.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ :ISPO) Right Now?

ISPO currently public float of 21.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISPO was 413.36K shares.

ISPO’s Market Performance

ISPO stocks went down by -40.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 439.82% and a quarterly performance of 441.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 433.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 53.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 52.37% for Inspirato Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 174.09% for ISPO stocks with a simple moving average of 396.05% for the last 200 days.

ISPO Trading at 289.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 52.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 53.28%, as shares surge +439.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +439.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO fell by -40.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +448.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.27. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw 443.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.80 for asset returns.