Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) went down by -7.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s stock price has collected 13.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX :HUSA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUSA is at 0.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HUSA currently public float of 8.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUSA was 465.87K shares.

HUSA’s Market Performance

HUSA stocks went up by 13.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.40% and a quarterly performance of -22.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.24% for Houston American Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.48% for HUSA stocks with a simple moving average of -21.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUSA

C.K. Cooper, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUSA reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HUSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2012.

HUSA Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.90%, as shares sank -12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA rose by +13.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2460. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp. saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUSA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 564,000 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Feb 01. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of Houston American Energy Corp., valued at $699,304 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Houston American Energy Corp., sale 406,000 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 814,000 shares at $566,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-301.21 for the present operating margin

-39.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Houston American Energy Corp. stands at -730.90. The total capital return value is set at -24.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.05. Equity return is now at value -34.90, with -33.40 for asset returns.

Based on Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.28. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.