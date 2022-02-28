Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/28/22 that Robinhood Shares Swing in Volatile Session After Earnings Miss

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :HOOD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Robinhood Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.38, which is $6.31 above the current price. HOOD currently public float of 720.19M and currently shorts hold a 7.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOOD was 21.78M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD stocks went down by -5.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.45% and a quarterly performance of -58.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.58% for Robinhood Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.64% for HOOD stocks with a simple moving average of -62.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $24 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOOD reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for HOOD stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to HOOD, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

HOOD Trading at -23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.09%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -5.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.14. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw -34.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who sale 31,307 shares at the price of $11.88 back on Feb 18. After this action, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr now owns 194,818 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $371,905 using the latest closing price.

Warnick Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $13.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Warnick Jason is holding 392,790 shares at $266,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.77 for the present operating margin

+73.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at -200.86. Equity return is now at value -131.60, with -20.40 for asset returns.