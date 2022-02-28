Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) went up by 3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s stock price has collected -2.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/22 that FDA Eyes Second Covid-19 Booster Shot

Is It Worth Investing in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE :PFE) Right Now?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFE is at 0.77.

PFE currently public float of 5.61B and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFE was 42.17M shares.

PFE’s Market Performance

PFE stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.98% and a quarterly performance of -6.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Pfizer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.30% for PFE stocks with a simple moving average of 2.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PFE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFE reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for PFE stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PFE, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

PFE Trading at -12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.64. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw -19.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from JOHNSON RADY A, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $53.42 back on Dec 03. After this action, JOHNSON RADY A now owns 55,844 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $1,015,042 using the latest closing price.

MACKENZIE ALEXANDER R, the Executive Vice President of Pfizer Inc., sale 41,360 shares at $54.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MACKENZIE ALEXANDER R is holding 87,280 shares at $2,244,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 12.80 for asset returns.