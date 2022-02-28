Here’s Our Rant About First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS)

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) went down by -5.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s stock price has collected 12.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/11/21 that First High-School Education Stock Falls in Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE :FHS) Right Now?

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.28, which is $5.13 above the current price. FHS currently public float of 7.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FHS was 205.67K shares.

FHS’s Market Performance

FHS stocks went up by 12.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.66% and a quarterly performance of -34.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.61% for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.49% for FHS stocks with a simple moving average of -49.67% for the last 200 days.

FHS Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +34.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHS rose by +12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6865. In addition, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. saw 19.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+34.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. stands at +18.13. The total capital return value is set at 131.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2,634.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.