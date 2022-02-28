Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) went up by 8.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.49. The company’s stock price has collected 2.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :GRIN) Right Now?

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRIN is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $1.7 above the current price. GRIN currently public float of 12.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIN was 380.01K shares.

GRIN’s Market Performance

GRIN stocks went up by 2.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.56% and a quarterly performance of 75.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 321.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.59% for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.91% for GRIN stocks with a simple moving average of 83.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GRIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2021.

GRIN Trading at 45.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares surge +55.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIN rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +205.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.73. In addition, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. saw 43.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.89 for the present operating margin

+38.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stands at +26.78. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 19.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.