Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) went up by 5.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.52. The company’s stock price has collected -14.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE :ETRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETRN is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Equitrans Midstream Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.29, which is $2.8 above the current price. ETRN currently public float of 407.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETRN was 6.11M shares.

ETRN’s Market Performance

ETRN stocks went down by -14.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.43% and a quarterly performance of -39.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Equitrans Midstream Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.87% for ETRN stocks with a simple moving average of -30.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETRN reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for ETRN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ETRN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

ETRN Trading at -28.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN fell by -14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.29. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw -37.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -11.70 for asset returns.